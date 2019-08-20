Article 370: Pakistan to take Kashmir dispute with India to World Court

PakistanÂ said on Tuesday it wouldÂ takeÂ itsÂ disputeÂ withÂ IndiaÂ overÂ KashmirÂ to the InternationalÂ CourtÂ of Justice, after New Delhi revoked the special status of its part of the region earlier this month.

Islamabad reacted with fury to that decision, cutting trade and transport links and expellingÂ India's ambassador.

"We have decided toÂ takeÂ theÂ KashmirÂ case to the InternationalÂ CourtÂ of Justice,"Â Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, told ARY News TV on Tuesday. "The decision wasÂ taken after considering all legal aspects."

The case would centre on alleged human rights violations byÂ IndiaÂ in Muslim-majorityÂ Kashmir, which both countries claim in full but rule in part, Qureshi said.

A decision by theÂ courtÂ would advisory only. However, if both countries agreed before-hand, the ruling would become binding.

