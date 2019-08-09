Article 370 exposes faultlines within Congress as party’s young leaders support BJP govt's Kashmir move

The Narendra Modi government's move to scrap Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu & Kashmir, and divide the state into two union territories have created fissures within the Congress party.

While the grand old party passed a resolution on Tuesday condemning the Modi government's decision, many leaders, especially from the younger generation, have publicly supported the Centre's move.

The Congress finally got its act together with its resolution statement after a prolonged conspicuous silence, but the strong constituency within the party that can take a different ideological stand and is not afraid of speaking its mind should worry the leadership.

Prominent Congress leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Janardan Dwivedi, Aditi Singh, Karan Singh, Deepender Hooda and Milind Deora extended their support to the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, raising questions over the party's differing stand on the issue.

On top of it, the party’s chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Bubaneswar Kalita, resigned, opposing the party’s stand which he felt was against the popular sentiment prevailing across the country.

Former Lok Sabha MP Scindia, who was also the chief whip of the party in the last Lok Sabha, said he supported the "full integration" of J&K into the Union of India.

“Would have been better if the constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this,” Scindia wrote on Twitter.

Scindia lost Lok Sabha elections in Guna, a constituency long considered as the family bastion of the Gwalior royal family.

Deora called for all political parties to set aside their "ideological divide", while young MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar Aditi Singh termed it a "historic decision" and said it should not be politicised.

She said on Twitter, “United we stand! Jai Hind. #Article370.” Interestingly, the Rae Bareli Sadar legislative assembly constituency she represents is a part of former Congress president and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency.

Senior leader Anil Shastri said the grand old party "must sense the mood of the people and then take a stand."

Senior leader Janardan Dwivedi went a step ahead and called "a historical mistake had been corrected."

“This is a matter of satisfaction for the nation. This historical mistake that happened at the time of Independence has been rectified today, even though late, and is welcomed,” PTI quoted Dwivedi as saying.

The former AICC general secretary, however, clarified that his opinion was personal and he was not putting forward his party’s view.

Haryana leader Deepender Hooda contended that the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir “is in the interest of national integrity”.

The opposition to scrapping of Article 370 within the Congress party too has been equally vociferous with leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shashi Tharoor and Kapil Sibal strongly condemning the government’s move.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the government's proposal to revoke Article 370, abrogating the special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and accused the BJP of murdering the Constitution.

Responding to home minister Amit Shah’s proposal in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Azad said the government destroyed the history of Jammu and Kashmir for votes.

"I say that Maharaja Hari Singh didn't chose Pakistan over India despite being of the same religion because he trusted in our secular framework. But, that trust has been broken,” he said.

A former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister, Azad said the Centre had “cut off the head of India.”

“They have not just scrapped Article 370, Article 35-A, but also divided the state. This government has decapitated India. Jammu and Kashmir was the head of India... Jammu Kashmir ka tukde tukde kar diya (they have broken the state into pieces)," he said.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, described the decision as a "catastrophic step" and warned in parliament that it could have serious consequences.

"You may think you have scored a victory, but you are wrong and history will prove you to be wrong. Future generations will realise what a grave mistake this house is making today," he said.

Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary also opposed the government's move but in the process ended up embarrassing the party when he posed a bizarre question, wondering if Kashmir is really an "internal matter or a bilateral matter."

“You say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN. Is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. Was that an internal matter or bilateral?” he asked the government.

Not missing on the opportunity to score some brownie points against the Congress, home minister Amit Shah hit back at the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and asked him to clarify if that was indeed the stand of the Congress party.

A more balanced approach was adopted by senior Congress Leader and last Yuvraj (prince) of Jammu and Kashmir Karan Singh welcomed the Centre's decision to reorganise the region and create Ladakh as a Union Territory but also criticised the Centre's move to sideline "two regional parties" before deciding to axe Article 370 of the Constitution giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is unfair to dismiss the two main regional parties as being anti-national. I would, therefore, urge that leaders of legitimate political parties in Kashmir should be released as soon as possible and a broad based political dialogue initiated with them and with civil society in view of the drastically changed situation. At all costs communal harmony should be maintained and violence eschewed,” IANS quoted Singh as saying.

Not undeterred by differing positions, the CWC passed a resolution on Tuesday evening and condemned the government’s move to scrap Article 370. The meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi, was attended mostly by leaders who have attacked the government on the Kashmir issue.

Leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, A.K. Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P. Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi were among those who participated in the CWC meeting.