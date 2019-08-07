Politics
Article 370 constitutional recognition of J&K's accession, says CWC
Updated : August 07, 2019 07:10 AM IST
The resolution was passed after a meeting of the CWC - the party's highest decision-making body, lasting around four hours against the backdrop of the Parliament approving the government's plan and a large number of Congress leaders coming out in support of it, saying it was in the national interest.
But the CWC resolution said Article 370 deserved to be honoured until it was amended, after consultation with all sections of the people, and strictly in accordance with the Constitution of India.
Terming the abrogation of Article as "unilateral, brazen and undemocratic", the resolution said the state was dismembered by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution.
