Around 17,000 Waqf Board properties encroached in country, highest in Punjab: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to Lok Sabha

Updated : November 21, 2019 05:05 PM IST

Punjab is followed by Madhya Pradesh (3240), West Bengal (3082), Tamil Nadu(1335) and Karnataka (862), showed the data on 24 state Waqf Board properties furnished by the ministry.
Minorities affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to BJP MP Ajay Nishad's question.
In the national capital, the Delhi Waqf Board has 373 properties under encroachment.
