Army Chief Gen M M Naravane says it can take control of PoK if gets orders

Updated : January 11, 2020 08:10 PM IST

Gen Naravane also said the Army will remain very vigilant at the Siachen glacier as there was a possibility of collusion between China and Pakistan against India in the strategically sensitive area.
On the killing of two civilians by Pakistan Army in Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Gen Naravane said Indian Army does not resort to such barbaric activities.
