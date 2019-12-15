Politics
Arms (Amendment) Bill gets president's nod, becomes law
Updated : December 15, 2019 05:04 PM IST
The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was cleared from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, a day after it was passed from the Lok Sabha, proposing stringent punishment for illegal weapons and ammunition traffickers.
The Act aims at providing effective deterrence against violation of law.
