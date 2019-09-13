Odd-Even scheme back in Delhi from November 4-15 to curb pollution: Arvind Kejriwal
Updated : September 13, 2019 01:28 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also asserted that Supreme Court guidelines during Diwali on firecrackers will be sternly enforced.
The chief minister announced his seven-point action plan to tackle pollution due to crop burning.
Kejriwal added, 1,000 electric buses will be introduced to the national capital.
