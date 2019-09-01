Politics

Arif Mohammad Khan appointed governor of Kerala, Kalraj Mishra gets Rajasthan in reshuffle

Updated : September 01, 2019 01:43 PM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind has announced new governors for five states in the country in a reshuffle on Sunday.

Arif Mohammad Khan, whose long political innings has seen him move from the Indian National Congress to Baharatiya Janata Party (BJP) via the Janata Dal and the Bahujan Samaj Party, will replace P Sathasivam as the new governor of Kerala.