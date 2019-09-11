Are millennials causing auto slowdown? Twitter has its say on FM Sitharaman's remark

The automobile sector in the country is under a grip of a prolonged slowdown with most major manufacturers reporting declining sales for several months. The August sales numbers also painted a grim picture with a 31.57 percent year-on-year decline.

To address the slump, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her August 23 press conference in a bid to spur demand in the sector announced that government bodies would upgrade their fleet with new vehicles and also clarified that BS IV vehicles purchased up to March 31, 2020 will remain operational for their entire period of registration and won't be ordered to keep off the roads once the BS VI norms come into effect from next year.

However, her efforts are yet to give the sector a fillip.

She created a flutter on Tuesday by blaming millennials for the auto sector slowdown.

"The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS-VI (Bharat Stage VI) [norms] and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile," Sitharaman told reporters in Chennai on September 10.

The millennials (and the rest) took to Twitter to have their say on the matter and soon enough #BoycottMillennials and #SayItLikeNirmalaTai were trending on the microblogging platform.



Aviation industry is facing crisis because millennials prefer flying in PUBG plane #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/nnDPwh75jq

— #PervySage_Jiraiyya ‏‎‎ஏழைகள் அவெஞ்சர் (@GreySasquatch) September 10, 2019



According to Nirmala ji

Stand up comedians are in loss because millenials are watching BJP press conferences. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#SayItLikeNirmalaTai pic.twitter.com/0qaexEWXEK — sajith | ಸಜಿತ್ (@sajithmandya) September 11, 2019



BHEL is at its lowest in 15 years because millennials prefer "Paani puri". #BoycottMillennials #SayItLikeNirmalaTai

— ERVJ 🇮🇳 (@iam_vjoshi) September 10, 2019



Print media industry is down because.....

"Raddi ke rate kam ho gye he ." #SayItLikeNirmalaTai #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/UyAeexEaG9 — The Protagonist⛺ (@kvivekbr) September 11, 2019