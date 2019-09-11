#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Business

Are millennials causing auto slowdown? Twitter has its say on FM Sitharaman's remark

Updated : September 11, 2019 04:14 PM IST

The automobile sector in the country is under a grip of a prolonged slowdown with most major manufacturers reporting declining sales for several months.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman created a flutter on Tuesday by blaming millennials for the auto sector slowdown.
The millennials (and the rest) took to Twitter to have their say on the matter and soon enough #BoycottMillennials and #SayItLikeNirmalaTai were trending on the microblogging platform.
Are millennials causing auto slowdown? Twitter has its say on FM Sitharaman's remark
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV