Business
Are millennials causing auto slowdown? Twitter has its say on FM Sitharaman's remark
Updated : September 11, 2019 04:14 PM IST
The automobile sector in the country is under a grip of a prolonged slowdown with most major manufacturers reporting declining sales for several months.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman created a flutter on Tuesday by blaming millennials for the auto sector slowdown.
The millennials (and the rest) took to Twitter to have their say on the matter and soon enough #BoycottMillennials and #SayItLikeNirmalaTai were trending on the microblogging platform.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more