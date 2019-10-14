Business
Apple TV+ creators asked to avoid portraying China critically
Updated : October 14, 2019 09:02 AM IST
The iPhone maker, earlier this week, removed an app called HKmap.live from its iOS App Store, a day after People's Daily, the lead newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, criticised the firm for aiding Hong Kong 'rioters'.
Apple has now reportedly urged Apple TV Plus showrunners to avoid portraying China negatively.
