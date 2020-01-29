Associate Partner
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Apple defers launch of online store in India, says report

Updated : January 29, 2020 10:50 AM IST

Apple has postponed plans to start company-owned online store in India from the January-March quarter to August-September.
Apple CEO Tim Cook will make his second India visit around June-July to take stock of the India business.
Apple shipped 1.9 million units of iPhone to India last year, up from 1.8 million units in 2018.
Apple defers launch of online store in India, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Budget 2020: Here’s what life and general insurance sector expect

Budget 2020: Here’s what life and general insurance sector expect

Budget 2020: How your personal finances are going to be impacted after February 1?

Budget 2020: How your personal finances are going to be impacted after February 1?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement