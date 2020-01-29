Politics
Apple defers launch of online store in India, says report
Updated : January 29, 2020 10:50 AM IST
Apple has postponed plans to start company-owned online store in India from the January-March quarter to August-September.
Apple CEO Tim Cook will make his second India visit around June-July to take stock of the India business.
Apple shipped 1.9 million units of iPhone to India last year, up from 1.8 million units in 2018.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more