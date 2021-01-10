Politics Apple, Amazon remove Parler social network from their platforms Updated : January 10, 2021 12:19 PM IST Amazon suspended Parler from its Amazon Web Services (AWS) unit, for violating AWS's terms of services. In addition to Parler, right-leaning social media users in the United States have flocked to messaging app Telegram and hands-off social site Gab. The action by Apple and Amazon follows a similar move by Alphabet Inc's Google on Friday. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply