Aonla Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Aonla Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Aonla is an Assembly constituency in the Bareilly district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Aonla Legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Aonla Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Aonla was won by Dharm Pal Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Sidhraj Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections too, the seat was held by BJP's Dharm Pal Singh.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Dharm Pal Singh garnered 63,165 votes, securing 34.76 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3,546 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.95 percent.