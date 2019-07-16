Anusuiya Uikey, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan appointed governors of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh

BJP leaders Anusuiya Uikey and Biswa Bhusan Harichandan were appointed on Tuesday as governors of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh respectively.

A communique was issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan after President Ram Nath Kovind cleared their files for the gubernatorial post.

Harichandan, who is a BJP leader from Odisha, replaces E. S. L. Narasimhan, who was the governor of Andhra Pradesh for the last one decade.

Uikey is a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh.