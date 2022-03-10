Anupshahr Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Anupshahr Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Anupshahr is an assembly constituency in the Bulandsahar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Anupshahr legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Anupshahr was won by Sanjay of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Gajendra Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Gajendra Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sanjay garnered 112431 votes, securing 48.93 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 60314 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 26.25 percent.

The total number of voters in the Anupshahr constituency stands at with male voters and female voters. The Anupshahr constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.