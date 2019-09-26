Antigua PM says

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said alleged crook Mehul Choksi will be extradited to India after he exhausts his appeals. Choksi, who is one of the prime accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab Nationa Bank scam, fled to Antiguan and acquired citizenship last year.

"We are a country of laws, the matter is before the court. He (Choksi) has several appeals, and until he exhausts his appeals there is nothing we can do," the Antigua PM told DD News.

Browne assured that, after Choksi exhausts his appeals, he will be extradited to India to answer the charges against him.

"He is allegedly a crook and if we had known that, there is no way he would have gotten the Antiguan citizenship," added Browne.

"He brings no value to Antigua Barbuda," said the prime minister.

Choksi and Nirav Modi are being probed by both the CBI and ED in the PNB scam case. Nirav Modi is currently lodged in a London jail.

The ED has sent the extradition request and a Red Corner Notice has also been issued against Mehul Choksi on the request of ED.