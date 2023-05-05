Anti-incumbency in Karnataka assembly elections unseen since 1989, says expert

The southern Indian state of Karnataka is set to hold its assembly elections, and two pre-poll surveys predict a majority for the Congress. The ABP C-Voter opinion poll predicts the BJP will win just 74 to 86 seats, down from 116 in the outgoing assembly, while the Congress is expected to win 107 to 119 seats, up from just 69 in the outgoing assembly. The Eedina poll shows similar numbers, with the Congress winning well above the 50 percent mark of 112 seats and the BJP getting about half of the 116 seats in the last assembly.

The southern Indian state of Karnataka is set to hold its assembly elections, and two pre-poll surveys predict a majority for the Congress. The surveys by ABP C-Voter and Eedina show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) losing its hold on power, with the Congress gaining ground.

The ABP C-Voter opinion poll predicts the BJP will win just 74 to 86 seats, down from 116 in the outgoing assembly, while the Congress is expected to win 107 to 119 seats, up from just 69 in the outgoing assembly. The Eedina poll shows similar numbers, with the Congress winning well above the 50 percent mark of 112 seats and the BJP getting about half of the 116 seats it won in the last assembly.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Narayana A, Professor at Azim Premji University, noted that the kind of anti-incumbency visible on the ground has not been seen since 1989. He believes that any government facing this level of anti-incumbency is unlikely to come back to power in Karnataka unless something drastically changes. According to him, the current situation does not favor the BJP, and surveys that predict a higher number of seats for the Congress may be considered more reliable at this point in time.