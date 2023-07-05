Ajit Pawar's decision to split from the NCP and join the BJP has caused a political upheaval in Maharashtra, raising questions about India's anti-defection law and the stability of the political system.

Ajit Pawar's decision to split from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and join forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sent shockwaves through Maharashtra's political landscape. Sworn in as the second deputy chief minister on July 2, Ajit Pawar has not only caused a vertical split within the NCP but has also raised important questions about India's anti-defection law.

In a surprising turn of events on Sunday, Ajit Pawar orchestrated the split within the NCP, leading to his own appointment as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra . Alongside him, eight other NCP leaders also took oaths as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government. This unexpected development caught many off guard, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who made it clear that his nephew's actions were not endorsed by him.

Here we look at how will the law be applied to such cases:

What is the anti-defection law?

The anti-defection law was enacted in 1985 to address the issue of legislators frequently switching parties for personal gains, which often led to political instability. Its primary objective is to curb such defections and promote stability in the political system.

Enacted as the 52nd Amendment to the Constitution, the law outlines the process by which a group of MPs/MLAs can join or merge with another political party without facing penalties for defection. According to the anti-defection law, if a legislator voluntarily gives up their party membership or votes against the party's official line, they can be disqualified from their position. However, if two-thirds of the members of a party decide to merge with another party, they will not face disqualification.

In the case of Ajit Pawar's defection, it remains to be seen how the anti-defection law will be applied. The NCP may seek the disqualification of the defected members, arguing that they violated the party's line and acted against its interests. Nonetheless, the law also allows for a grace period during which defectors can provide justifications to avoid disqualification.

Conditions and punishment

The anti-defection law covers three scenarios: First-- when legislators elected on the ticket of one party voluntarily give up their membership or vote against the party's whip; Second--when an independent MP or MLA merges with a party later; and Third-- when nominated legislators join another political party later. However, the law specifies that the last scenario can only occur within six months of being appointed to the legislative body.

Legislators can face penalties for defection in any of the above three scenarios. The presiding officers of the legislatures, such as the Speaker or chairman, act as the deciding authorities in such cases. However, legislators have the option to challenge the decisions in the higher judiciary.

Time factor

One aspect that the law doesn't address is the timeframe within which a legislator should be disqualified by the presiding officer. There have been instances where the presiding officer has not made a determination on a defection case until the end of the legislature's term. In some cases, defected MLAs have even become ministers while a defection petition against them is pending with the Speaker. In 2020, the Supreme Court stated that the presiding officer should take a maximum of three months to decide on an anti-defection law petition.

Experts have criticized the law, stating that it has failed to discourage defections and should be abolished. Some expert committees have recommended designating the President or Governor as the deciding authority for defections since the presiding officer is often a member of the ruling party.

"An MLA who defects is free to vote until disqualified. (But ideally) The right to vote should freeze as soon as an MLA or MP decides to defect," said PDT Acharya, former secretary-general of the Lok Sabha, as quoted by Moneycontrol.