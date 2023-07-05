By CNBCTV18.com

Ajit Pawar's decision to split from the NCP and join the BJP has caused a political upheaval in Maharashtra, raising questions about India's anti-defection law and the stability of the political system.

Ajit Pawar's decision to split from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and join forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sent shockwaves through Maharashtra's political landscape. Sworn in as the second deputy chief minister on July 2, Ajit Pawar has not only caused a vertical split within the NCP but has also raised important questions about India's anti-defection law.

In a surprising turn of events on Sunday, Ajit Pawar orchestrated the split within the NCP, leading to his own appointment as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra . Alongside him, eight other NCP leaders also took oaths as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government. This unexpected development caught many off guard, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who made it clear that his nephew's actions were not endorsed by him. similar scenario played out in Maharashtra earlier when the Shiv Sena was split by now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.