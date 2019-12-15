#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Anti-CAB violence erupts in heart of Delhi, 4 buses burnt, 2 injured

Updated : December 15, 2019 06:58 PM IST

Locals of the Sarai Julema in the Jamia Nagar area clashed with police. The trouble began when organisers of a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, turned violent.
Huge traffic snarls were experienced throughout south Delhi area, from Ashram to Friends Colony to Kalindi Kunj. Police diverted traffic from the vicinity as pitched battles continued.
For over an hour Mathura Road opposite New Friends Colony's both carriageways were blocked by demonstrator. and Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that all movement was closed from Okhla underpass to Sarita Vihar due to the demonstration.
