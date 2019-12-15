Anti-CAB violence erupts in heart of Delhi, 4 buses burnt, 2 injured

Four buses were set ablaze by a mob and two fire officials were injured in stone pelting as the protests against the newly enacted Citizenship Act entered the third day in the national capital on Sunday. Jamia student were not involved in the brawl, the varsity union said.

Locals of the Sarai Julema in the Jamia Nagar area clashed with police. The trouble began when organisers of a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, turned violent.

>> Narendra Modi: 'Congress and its allies are igniting fire over the Citizenship Amendment Act'

The situation turned critical when a bus was burned by the protestors and police got into action. A photographer was injured in the stone pelting that took place during the confrontation between protestors and police.

Huge traffic snarls were experienced throughout south Delhi area, from Ashram to Friends Colony to Kalindi Kunj. Police diverted traffic from the vicinity as pitched battles continued.

For over an hour Mathura Road opposite New Friends Colony's both carriageways were blocked by demonstrator. and Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that all movement was closed from Okhla Underpass to Sarita Vihar due to the demonstration.

"Motorists coming from Badarpur side are advised to take Modi Mill Flyover from CRRI towards Nehru Place& those coming from Ashram Chowk side are advised to take Ring Road ,Moolchand Flyover & BRT Corridor or DND Flyover," it said.

>> In pictures: Anti-CAB protesters torch buses in Delhi

A Delhi Fire Service official told IANS a call was made at 4.42 p.m. that buses were set ablaze. " We had sent four fire tenders which were also attacked by a violent mob," the official said. "Our vehicle was damaged and two firemen were injured. They are in hospital.

"There is so much mob accumulation in the area that we have failed to reach the spot, and the traffic jam has also added to the problem."