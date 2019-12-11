#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Anti-CAB protests rage in Assam, Tripura; curfew clamped in Guwahati

Updated : December 11, 2019 09:45 PM IST

Internet services are already suspended in the entire state of Tripura for 48 hours from 2 pm on Tuesday to thwart attempts by mischief mongers to disturb peace.
Though no party or student body had called a shutdown in Assam, protesters, a majority of them students, fought pitched battles with security forces.
Anti-CAB protests rage in Assam, Tripura; curfew clamped in Guwahati
