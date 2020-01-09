Anti-CAA violence: Allahabad High Court issues notice to Yogi govt
Updated : January 09, 2020 09:33 AM IST
The Allahabad High Court issued the notice on a complaint filed by a Mumbai-based lawyer alleging that UP govt had acted in an unconstitutional manner while dealing with anti-CAA protesters.
The Allahabad High Court has also appointed two senior lawyers — S.F.A. Naqvi and Ramesh Kumar — as amicus curiae to assist the court in the case.
In December, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had also issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police in the matter.
