Anti-CAA protests rock Tamil Nadu after police action on Chennai protesters

Updated : February 15, 2020 01:51 PM IST

According to the police, during the anti-CAA protest in Chennai on Friday, some protesters hurled stones and chappals injuring some policemen.
This prompted the police to resort to mild baton charge and some protesters were detained, as they had assembled for protest without permission.
The protesters demanded the Tamil Nadu government to pass a resolution in the Assembly against the implementation of the CAA.
