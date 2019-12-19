Anti-CAA protests: Ram Guha, Yechury, Yogendra Yadav among scores detained

Scores of protestors across India have hit the streets to protest against the recently passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Many have been detained by the police in Karnataka, Delhi and other parts of the country.

Historian Guha detained in Karnataka

Many people, including writer and historian Ramachandra Guha, were detained in Bengaluru during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in different parts of Karnataka on Thursday.

Protests were held at several places of Karnataka including Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Hassan, Mysuru, and Ballary where police detained demonstrators who violated prohibitory orders.

Guha was detained near the Town Hall, where he said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.

He was taken away by police personnel and led to a vehicle parked nearby. Chairperson and Managing Director of biopharmaceuticals enterprise Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw expressed shock over the police action.

"This is shocking n reflects the total lack of understanding of fundamental freedom to express dissent – a peaceful protest shd not be mishandled in this manner", she said on Twitter.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa calls for peace

With protests escalating in parts of Karnataka against the CAA, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday called for peace and tried to allay fears among the Muslim community regarding the law.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday had declared that his government will "hundred percent" implement the CAA BJP-ruled state.

"I appeal to the minority Muslim brothers, this law will in no way affect you, protecting your interest is our responsibility. Kindly cooperate, maintain peace and order," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "we have not given permission for any agitation in favour or against the law, and section 144 (prohibitory orders) is in place."

"... no one should organise any programmes in this regard and everyone should maintain peace...police are monitoring things," he added.

Authorities clamped section 144 of the CrPC in various parts of the state including Bengaluru and Mangaluru with immediate effect on Wednesday evening that will be in force till the midnight of December 21.

Protesters including Yogendra Yadav detained near Red Fort

Protestors were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed there.

Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav, former JNU student Umar Khalid and ex-JNUSU president N Sai Balaji were among those who were detained, officials said.





"Picked up by Delhi Police from Red Fort. We had gathered to protest against the divisive CAB-NRC on Ashfaq & Bismil's martyrdom day. I appeal to all peacefully keep protesting till unconstitutional CAB-NRC is rolled back. This is something we owe to Ashfaq & Bismil's sacrifice," Khalid tweeted.

"I have just been detained from Lal Qila. About a thousand protesters already detained. Thousands on the way. Am told we are being taken to Bawana," Yadav tweeted.

The Delhi Police has urged protestors to go to the designated place for their protest.

"We are requesting the protestors to please apply for the designated place for the protest. In the non-designated places, public face problems and many emergency services get affected.

"We urge people not to listen to any rumours. Section 144 has already been imposed in the area. Please cooperate with the Delhi Police," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Gates of 16 Delhi metro stations closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday closed entry and exit gates of 16 stations for commuters in view of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Earlier in the morning, the DMRC had closed gates of seven stations, including Jamia Millia, Jama Masjid and Munirka. Seven more stations were closed soon after, followed by two more.

"Entry & exit gates of Vasant Vihar and Mandi House are closed. Interchange facility is available at Mandi House," the DMRC said in its latest tweet.

Metro stations which are closed include Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market.

The gates of Central Secretariat were also closed but interchange facility was available for passengers. Other stations which are closed are Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Lal Quila, Vishwa Vidyalaya.

Internet services shit in parts of Delhi

Internet, voice and messaging services by Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio were suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR following instructions from the police. As per the order, services were suspended for locations including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types i.e. voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 0900 hours to 1300 hours in Cell IDs/BTS (base transceiver stations) covering the following areas for 19-12-2019," said the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, New Delhi

Left leaders detained from Mandi House, released in different parts of Delhi

A number of Left leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat were detained at Mandi House during an anti-Citizenship Act protest in Delhi defying prohibitory orders and later released in different areas of the city.

"We were detained and then taken in buses and dropped at different areas. I was dropped off near Karol Bagh while some others have been taken to Bawana," CPI General Secretary D Raja told PTI just after he was let off.

Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and Annie Raja were also among those detained.

According to the agitators, after the detention of the Left leaders, students, including those from JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia started leading the protest on their way to Jantar Mantar.

Scores were detained from there on as they chanted slogans against the contentious new citizenship law. Anyone trying to lead the protests was being detained by the police is detaining them.

A number of student protestors were detained at Bhagwan Dass Road, police said.

CrPC section 144 was imposed also in the Red Fort area, but that did not deter students and activists from converging there to raise their voice against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University.

The agitators were put into buses in a bid to clear the Red Fort area. Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protesters allowed themselves to be escorted to the buses. Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was among those detained.

With PTI inputs