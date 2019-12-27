#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Anti-CAA protests: Internet suspended in 21 Uttar Pradesh districts till midnight

Updated : December 27, 2019 09:05 AM IST

The Yogi Adityanath government has again suspended the internet services in 21 districts of the state till Friday midnight.
Earlier, internet service had remained suspended for six days in Lucknow and was restored on Wednesday night after violence erupted during the anti-CAA protests last week.
The police and para-military forces will be carrying out flag marches in communally sensitive cities and clerics have been asked to ensure peace after the Friday prayers.
Anti-CAA protests: Internet suspended in 21 Uttar Pradesh districts till midnight
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Lodha Group looks to raise Rs 1,500 crore via asset monetisation, says report

Lodha Group looks to raise Rs 1,500 crore via asset monetisation, says report

Rupee opens unchanged at 71.31/$1

Rupee opens unchanged at 71.31/$1

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV