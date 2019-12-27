Anti-CAA protests: Internet suspended in 21 Uttar Pradesh districts till midnight
Updated : December 27, 2019 09:05 AM IST
The Yogi Adityanath government has again suspended the internet services in 21 districts of the state till Friday midnight.
Earlier, internet service had remained suspended for six days in Lucknow and was restored on Wednesday night after violence erupted during the anti-CAA protests last week.
The police and para-military forces will be carrying out flag marches in communally sensitive cities and clerics have been asked to ensure peace after the Friday prayers.
