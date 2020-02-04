Politics Anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, Jamia, Seelampur not coincidental, designed to harm harmony, says PM Modi Updated : February 04, 2020 09:57 AM IST The Shaheen Bagh protests have taken centrestage in the BJP poll campaign with the top party leadership raking it up in every rally. PM Modi said his government was finding solutions to decades-old problems affecting the country. Listing his government's achievements, he cited the revocation of Article 370, the Ayodhya verdict, the Kartarpur corridor and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for persecuted minorities.