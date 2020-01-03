Politics
Anti-CAA protests: Disagreements emerge at Shahbeen Bagh as main organiser withdraws agitation
Updated : January 03, 2020 07:51 AM IST
Sharjeel Imam, a key organiser at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest at Shaheen Bagh announced through a Facebook post that the protest at Shaheen Bagh is being withdrawn.
The local Resident Welfare Association also sought police action to remove protesters from the colony.
Women protesters are likely to go ahead with the scheduled protests, which have continued for close to three weeks.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more