Anti-CAA protests: Days after voting for CAB, AGP to now oppose it

Updated : December 16, 2019 02:52 PM IST

The AGP would file a petition in the Supreme Court praying for revocation of the amended Citizenship Act seeking exemption for all the districts in the Brahmaputra Valley.
Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, who had been vocal about his opposition to the amended Act, claimed the party never adopted any resolution supporting the law.
The AGP's decision to oppose the CAB, which has become an Act now, comes days after the party's lone Rajya Sabha member Birendra Prasad Baishya voted in favour of the CAB in Parliament.
Anti-CAA protests: Days after voting for CAB, AGP to now oppose it
