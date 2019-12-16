Anti-CAA protests: Days after voting for CAB, AGP to now oppose it

Days after supporting the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Parliament, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the ruling BJP, has now decided to oppose it. The AGP would file a petition in the Supreme Court praying for revocation of the amended Citizenship Act seeking exemption for all the districts in the Brahmaputra Valley, party leader Kumar Deepak Das said on Sunday.

He asserted that the AGP respected the sentiments of common people, who were wary that the law might threaten their identity and existence.

“We will take the legal route to seek revocation of the amended Act as the indigenous people of Assam are apprehensive that their identity, language might come under threat,” Das, a former Rajya Sabha MP, told PTI.

Meanwhile, protests by students from universities across India were held demonstrations against the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. Students in several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata, came out in support of Jamia students.

Opposition parties have also rallied against the CAA. In Kerala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will together lead a “satyagraha” to protests the amended Citizenship Act on Monday, in a rare display of bipartisan politics by traditional antagonists.

In Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata along with thousands of partymen and vowed not to allow the proposed country-wide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal.

Sources said a delegation of the AGP, led by Das, would leave for Delhi in the evening to file the plea in the apex court as PILs seeking revocation of the Act were scheduled to be taken up for hearing on December 18.

Former AGP Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, who had been vocal about his opposition to the amended Act, claimed the party never adopted any resolution supporting the law. Mahanta urged the AGP leadership to clear its stand on the contentious matter.

It is worth noting that AGP was formed in the aftermath of a six-year-long Assam agitation against illegal infiltration of foreigners from Bangladesh into the state. The turn of events at that time helped in launching the political career of Mahanta, who was elected as the youngest chief minister in history, after bagging 60 seats in elections in late 1985.

That election year marked the end of the agitation with the signing of the Assam Accord between leaders of the AASU, All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AAGSP) and former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

But, dissidence had been brewing in the AGP after party chief Atul Bora said if the Centre “wants to bring the Bill, he cannot do anything about it”.

The AGP's decision to oppose the CAB, which has become an Act now, comes days after the party's lone Rajya Sabha member Birendra Prasad Baishya voted in favour of the CAB in Parliament. The Assam-based regional outfit is reportedly facing severe backlash amid the ongoing protests against the Act in the region and other parts of the country.

On Thursday, headquarters of the AGP in Guwahati's Ambari area was attacked by anti-CAA protesters.

Earlier this year, the AGP had walked out of the NDA over CAB, but returned to its fold two months later to contest the General Elections 2019 with the BJP.

The party won 14 seats in the 2016 elections to the 126-member Assam assembly, where its alliance partners BJP won 61 seats and BPF bagged 113.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear on December 18 pleas of the Congress and former Maharaja of Tripura Pradyot Kishor Deb Barman challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will hear the pleas along with other pending matters coming up for hearing on December 18.