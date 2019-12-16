Anti-CAA protests: Days after voting for CAB, AGP to now oppose it
Updated : December 16, 2019 02:52 PM IST
The AGP would file a petition in the Supreme Court praying for revocation of the amended Citizenship Act seeking exemption for all the districts in the Brahmaputra Valley.
Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, who had been vocal about his opposition to the amended Act, claimed the party never adopted any resolution supporting the law.
The AGP's decision to oppose the CAB, which has become an Act now, comes days after the party's lone Rajya Sabha member Birendra Prasad Baishya voted in favour of the CAB in Parliament.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more