Anti-CAA protests day 5 roundup: Govt provides some clarifications, 17 Delhi metro stations closed and more

Protests continued on the fifth day in various parts of the country after over 50 students were injured in Jamia Millia Islamia which witnessed a police crackdown following violence during a demonstration on Sunday. The anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and anti-NRC (National Register of Citizens of India) protests have meant that may metro stations in New Delhi are shut. Reports of violence have also trickled in from many parts of the country.

Govt ready to accept suggestions of CAA protesters

The government is ready to accept suggestions, if any, from the people who are staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a top official told PTI on Friday.

The government’s offer came amid ongoing protests against the recently-enacted legislation.

"We are open to receive suggestions, if any, from anyone on the CAA. We are also trying to remove doubts of the people about the CAA through various ways," the official said.

Those born before 1987 or whose parents born before 1987 are Indians: Govt

Anyone born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born before 1987 are bonafide Indian citizens according to law and need not worry due to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) or a possible countrywide NRC, a top government official said on Friday.

According to the 2004 amendments of the Citizenship Act, people of the country, barring those in Assam, whose one parent is an Indian and neither is an illegal immigrant are also considered Indian citizens.

Those who are born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born in the country before that year are considered Indians under naturalisation as per the law, the official said.

In the case of Assam, the cut of date for the identification of an Indian citizen is 1971.

NRC will not be implemented in Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish

NDA ally Nitish Kumar has said that the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) will not be implemented in Bihar.

As tension over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC have engulfed Bihar, posters saying that Nitish Kumar was “missing” were seen at various places. The posters targeting the chief minister were put up at various locations in Patna, Bihar’s capital.

The chief minister, who is on a state-wide "Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Yatra", is currently touring central Bihar.

The JDU has supported the CAA and opposed NRC even as a fraction of party leaders have asked JDU chief Kumar to reconsider his decision.

8 detained journalists & camera crew from Kerala released

The eight journalists and camera crew of Kerala-based TV channels, who had interviewed relatives of those killed in the December 19 police firing during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, were released seven hours after being detained by police in front of the Government Wenlock hospital on Friday, sources said.

The scribes were taken to Thalappady bordering Kerala from Mangaluru south police station where they were kept till late in the afternoon.

Entry, exit gates of 17 Delhi metro stations closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday closed the gates of 17 metro stations, including the busy Rajiv Chowk, to restrict the movement of anti-CAA agitators in the national capital, which has been witnessing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Entry & exit gates of Rajiv Chowk, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market are closed. Interchange facility is available at Rajiv Chowk," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

"Of the 285 stations, Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid & Delhi Gate on violet line, Jaffrabad & Maujpur-Babarpur on pink line and Jamia Millia Islamia on magenta line are closed as per instructions of security agencies. Rest of the metro network is operating as per schedule," the DMRC had tweeted.

Additional DCP, Shahdara injured during protests

The additional deputy commissioner of police of Shahdara suffered a minor head injury due to stone pelting during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Seemapuri, Delhi Police said.

Protest outside Jamia Milia Islamia continue

Despite Internet curbs, travel restrictions and freezing cold, hundreds of people thronged the roads outside Jamia Milia Islamia continuing with their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protesters, including university students, locals, and children, took out small marches carrying posters, banners, and tricolours. Some of them formed human chains on both sides of the road to ensure that the traffic movement was not affected.