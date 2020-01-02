Anti-CAA protests continue in Delhi on new year day; Swara Bhasker attends protest at Jamia
Updated : January 02, 2020 06:54 AM IST
Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker and her co-star from 'Raanjhanaa' Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attended a public meeting on the new legislation outside the university and lauded protestors' efforts in continuing the agitation.
The sit-in protest by women at Shaheen Bagh continued after a night where they welcomed the new year by singing the national anthem and raising the slogan 'Azaadi'.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more