Anti-CAA protests continue at several locations in Delhi, police maintain tight vigil
Updated : December 22, 2019 08:26 PM IST
A large number of people took out a 'solidarity march' in South Delhi on Sunday in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students and those facing police action during protests against the contentious law.
In view of several violent protests against the CAA in the city in the last few days, a group of AIIMS doctors has decided to provide immediate medical attention to those injured during clashes with police personnel.
At the Jantar Mantar, people from the Northeast gathered, lamenting that the protests against the CAA were given a "Hindu-Muslim colour" and the voices from the region fighting for the rights of indigenous people ignored.
