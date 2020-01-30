Anti-CAA protest: 'I will give you freedom' shouted man who opened fire at Jamia march

A student of Jamia Millia Islamia was injured after an unidentified man opened fire at the anti-CAA march conducted by Jamia Coordination Committee. The attacker was apprehended by the police and the victim was admitted to a hospital.

According to witnesses, an unidentified man was seen raising religious slogans before he opened fire with a countrymade pistol at the anti-CAA rally.

"He was shouting 'deta hu tumhe azadi' ('I will give you freedom') and opposed our march. He later shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and opened fire," a protestor said.

According to an official, the bullet hit a Journalism student of Jamia, identified as Shadab, in the arm.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital. The identity of the accused has not been made public.

A Reuters photograph showed the man, dressed in a black jacket and brandishing a single-barrel weapon, standing meters away from dozens of policemen deployed outside the university, where protesters had gathered for a march.