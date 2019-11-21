#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Announcement on Maharashtra govt formation likely tomorrow after Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena meet in New Delhi

Updated : November 21, 2019 07:45 AM IST

The announcement of government formation in Maharashtra is likely to be made in Mumbai on November 22.
The final deal between the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena was sealed at 6 Janpath, the residence of Sharad Pawar on Wednesday.
The Congress and the NCP held a marathon meeting to discuss the common minimum programme (CMP) to form an alliance government in Maharashtra, saying that no government can be formed without the three parties.
