Politics Anniversary of world's 1st atomic test fuels nuclear debate Updated : July 17, 2020 09:17 AM IST The bomb released energy equivalent of 21 kilotons of TNT — four times as much as had been predicted by most at Los Alamos. For those who witnesses that first test, it was shock and awe as a searing light flashed across a 200-mile span of the New Mexico desert. One of the biggest concerns at the time was radioactive fallout.