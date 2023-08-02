Haryana violence: Committee to review social media for provocative posts

homepolitics NewsHaryana violence: Committee to review social media for provocative posts

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 2, 2023 11:42:14 PM IST (Updated)

Anil Vij said earlier that there is complete peace in Haryana and everything is in order. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, the home minister said that the recent violence in the state was "pre-planned" and that there was a "mastermind" behind it.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday announced the formation of three-member committee to review social media platform for provacative posts in the wake of the communal violence in Nuh and surrounding regions since August 1. He also promised to take actions against the wrongdoers.
"Social media has played an important role in the Nuh incident. Therefore, I've constituted a three-member committee. The committee will scan every social media platform (for posts) from 21st July to 31st July. If anyone has posted anything provocative, action will be taken against them as per law."

#WATCH Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says, "Social media has played an important role in the Nuh incident, therefore, I've constituted a three-member committee. The committee will scan every social media platform (for posts) from 21st July to 31st July. If anyone has posted… pic.twitter.com/VRuDCxhnG2


— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023
Parts of Haryana remained gripped in tensions for the third day as the Nuh violence spread to the other parts. As per CM Manohar Lal Khattar, six people have been killed so far. The government agencies have arrested 116 people with another 90 detained since Monday's clashes.
