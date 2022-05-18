In a sudden move, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind citing personal reasons, sources said to CNBC-TV18.

The career bureaucrat took over as the Lt Governor of Delhi on December 31, 2016. Baijal retired from service in 2006 as secretary of the urban development ministry.

A 1969 batch IAS officer, Baijal had served as union home secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government besides holding key positions in other ministries. He is a former vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority.

Baijal was actively associated with the designing and roll-out of the Rs 60,000 crore Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) launched by the Manmohan Singh government.