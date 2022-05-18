Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Anil Baijal resigns as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)
Mini

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Anil Baijal resigns as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi
In a sudden move, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind citing personal reasons, sources said to CNBC-TV18.
The career bureaucrat took over as the Lt Governor of Delhi on December 31, 2016. Baijal retired from service in 2006 as secretary of the urban development ministry.
A 1969 batch IAS officer, Baijal had served as union home secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government besides holding key positions in other ministries. He is a former vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority.
Baijal was actively associated with the designing and roll-out of the Rs 60,000 crore Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) launched by the Manmohan Singh government.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Gujarat Congress president Hardik Patel resigns from all party posts, says leaders more focussed on chicken sandwiches

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More