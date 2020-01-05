#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Angry Artists: Protesting Jamia students turn street into canvas of political expression

Updated : January 05, 2020 01:24 PM IST

Occupied by protesters from December 13, when the anti-CAA protests by students first began, the road in front of the central university has became an open studio for art students from Jamia and Delhi University.
A 100-metre stretch of the road in front of Jamia has been filled with street art by the 20 groups, which have used a floor guard to make the paint stick.
Graffiti, used in India from the 1960s for political propaganda and election campaign, has come handy for anti-CAA protesters.
