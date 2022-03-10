  • Business News>
Andro Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Andro Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Andro Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Andro constituency of Manipur including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Andro is an assembly constituency in the Imphal East district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.
The Andro legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.
The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Andro was won by Thounaojam Shyamkumar of the INC. He defeated BJP's Dr Nimaichand Luwang. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by TMC's Thounaojam Shyamkumar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Thounaojam Shyamkumar garnered 18948 votes, securing 63.06 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8161 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 27.16 percent.
The Andro constituency has a literacy level of 81.95 percent.
