Andhra Pradesh to impose green tax, ban single-use plastic

Updated : September 27, 2019 11:22 AM IST

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the crucial decisions at a review meeting with the Forest and Environment Department.
The chief minister asked the officials to study and observe the various methods and steps taken by other countries in preserving environment and controlling pollution.
Andhra CM took a serious view of the pollution levels in Visakhapatnam.
