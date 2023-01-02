Chandrababu Naidu's TDP blamed the Andhra Pradesh government responsible for the stampede on Sunday, saying it failed to provide adequate security. However, a state minister said Chandrababu Naidu should own up to the responsibility for the deaths.
Andhra Pradesh | Three people died and several were injured during a public meeting held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district: Arif Hafeez, SP Guntur8 people died recently in a stampede in Nellore during a public meeting by N Chandrababu Naidu. pic.twitter.com/9N1aU1gcjd— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023
Guntur stampede incident | 3 people were brought dead. Now, 13 people are admitted to hospital with leg & chest injuries. We've kept critically injured patients in ICU with ventilator support&are putting effort for their speedy recovery:Superintendent, Government General Hospital pic.twitter.com/wIP4cbMPMe— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023
గుంటూరులో జరిగిన తొక్కిసలాట దుర్ఘటనపై ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ వైయస్.జగన్ తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తంచేశారు. ఈ ఘటనలో పలువురు మరణించడం తనను కలచివేసిందన్నారు. గాయపడ్డవారికి మెరుగైన వైద్య సేవలు అందించాలని అధికారులను ఆదేశించారు. మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు ప్రభుత్వం అండగానిలుస్తుందన్నారు.— CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) January 1, 2023
చంద్రబాబూ..! మీ పబ్లిసిటీ పిచ్చికి సామాన్యులే బలి కావాలా? మీ ఓట్ల కోసం, సీట్ల కోసం ఇంకెంత మంది అమాయక ప్రజలను బలితీసుకుంటారు? వీరి ప్రశ్నలకు మీ వద్ద జవాబు ఉందా ? @ncbn @JaiTDP#NararooparakshasuduCBN pic.twitter.com/pcEnvIfnZQ— YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) January 1, 2023