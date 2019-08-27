Andhra Pradesh assembly polls: 61 MLAs with criminal cases, 103 garner over 50% votes
Updated : August 27, 2019 01:22 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh assembly election results were declared on May 23 alongside the 2019 General Election with YS Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party winning the polls by securing 151 seats.
Among the 175 elected MLAs, 14 are women with all of them winning with more than 40 percent vote share in their constituencies.
