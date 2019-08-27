Andhra Pradesh assembly polls: 61 MLAs with criminal cases, 103 garner over 50% votes

As many as 103 MLAs or 59 percent of MLAs of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections have won with 50 percent and above of the total votes polled in their constituency, according to Delhi-based Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Andhra Pradesh Election Watch.

The assembly elections for the 175-member body were held on April 11.

The election results were declared on May 23 alongside the 2019 general election with YS Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party winning the polls by securing 151 seats.

As per the ADR-APEW analysis, as many as 71 MLAs won with less than 50 percent of the total votes polled in their constituency.

Of the YSR Congress Party's 151 MLAs, 53 won with less than 50 percent of total votes polled in their constituencies. Seventeen of the 23 MLAs from the Telugu Desam Party and one MLA from Jan Sena Party won with less than 50 percent of total votes polled in their constituency.

Criminal Records No Deterrent

Sixty one out of 96 MLAs with declared criminal cases won against a runner up with a clean background. Of these 61 MLAs, eight won with more than 20 percent margin, includingÂ Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari of YSR Congress who won with a 32.87 percent margin from Kadapa constituency.

Sixty (62 percent) out of 96 MLAs analysed and who had declared criminal cases won with a vote share of 50 percent and above.

There are 20 MLAs with a clean background who won against a runner up with declared criminal cases. Out of these 20 MLAs, three won with more than 20 percent margin.

Crorepati MLAs

Ninety eight (60 percent) of the 163 crorepati MLAs analysed won with a vote share of 50 percent and above.

As many as 11 out of 163 crorepati MLAs won against a non-crorepati contender. Of these 11 MLAs, only one won with more than 20 percent margin, including Thoguru Arthur who won with 23.5 percent margin from Nandikotkur constituency.

There are seven non-crorepati MLAs who won against crorepati runners up with at least one winning with more than 20 percent margin.

Women candidates

Of the 175 elected MLAs, 14 are women with all of them winning with more than 40 percent vote share in their constituencies.

Among the women MLAs, Kangati Sridevi (YSR Congress) from Pattikonda constituency won with the highest vote share â€” of 59.8 percent in her constituency and a 24.9 percent victory margin.