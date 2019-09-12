Politics
Andhra arrest drama: Learn the backstory behind the Naidu-Jagan Reddy family rivalry
Updated : September 12, 2019 04:22 PM IST
The rally dubbed â€˜Chalo Atmakurâ€™ was to protest against the killings of TDP supporters allegedly by YSR Congress backers.
The rivalry which is on caste lines in feudal Andhra Pradesh is old and stems from power equations in villages.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more