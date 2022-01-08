Andhra approves 23.39% pay hike for govt employees, retirement age up by 2 years

State government employees of Andhra Pradesh will get a 23.39 percent hike in their salaries. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has also increased the age of retirement from 60 to 62. Both the changes will come into effect from January 1, 2022. The revision in payment will also be applicable to contract and outsourced staff, the government announced.

The wage revision would put an additional financial burden of ₹10,247 crore on the government per year.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after talks with leaders of various state government employee associations. The CM also assured that grievances of employees will be resolved by June 30.

The revision of pay will be retrograde in nature, coming into effect from July 2018 and the monetary benefits will be paid with effect from April 2020, CM Reddy told the associations, reported the Mint.

Andhra Pradesh is all set to follow the Central Pay Commission recommendations for wage revision for its employees. Additionally, a decision on the issue of the Contributory Pension Scheme would be taken by a state cabinet sub-committee before June 30. The Chief Secretary will also form a committee to look into the various issues in the employees' health scheme and provide solutions within two weeks.

One more benefit announced by the CM is that 10 percent of the flats in the upcoming Smart Townships scheme for middle-income group individuals will be reserved for employees who do not own a house. These houses would be offered to state government employees at a 20 percent discount.