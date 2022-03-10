Anandpur Sahib Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Anandpur Sahib Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Anandpur Sahib is an assembly constituency in the Rupnagar district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Anandpur Sahib legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Anandpur Sahib was won by Kanwar Pal Singh of the INC. He defeated BJP's Dr Parminder Sharma.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Madan Mohan Mittal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kanwar Pal Singh garnered 60,800 votes, securing 45.01 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 23,881 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.68 percent.

The total number of voters in the Anandpur Sahib constituency stands at 191727 with 92,833 male voters and 98,885 female voters.