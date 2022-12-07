Anand Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Anand constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Anand is an assembly constituency in the Anand district in the central region of Gujarat. The Anand legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Anand Lok Sabha constituency.

This year the key candidates from Anand were Kantisodha Parmar (INC), Girish Shandilya (AAP), and Yogeshbhai Patel (BJP).

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Anand was won by Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (Bhagat) of Congress, who defeated BJP’s Yogesh Patel (Bapaji).

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Dilipbhai Manibhai Patel of the BJP.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (Bhagat) garnered 98,168 votes, securing 49.88 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5,286 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.71 percent.

The total number of voters in the Anand constituency stands at 3,14,775 .

The constituency has a literacy level of 84.37 percent.