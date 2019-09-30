#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Analysis: New challenges confront China’s Communists at 70

Updated : September 30, 2019 03:14 PM IST

The emerging clash between a rising power and the world’s dominant one is front and centre in a new set of challenges that the Chinese Communist Party faces as it celebrates 70 years in power on Tuesday.
China’s Communist Party engineered a remarkable policy shift that has lifted millions out of poverty and transformed the country into a global economic force.
China believes the US, India and others are bent on containing its rise — or, in the mind of China’s leaders, its rightful return to its former position as a dominant Asian power.
Analysis: New challenges confront China’s Communists at 70
