Politics
AMU students continue protests despite warning
Updated : January 10, 2020 03:45 PM IST
Hundreds of students formed a human chain from the Arts Faculty lawn to Bab-e-Syed gate.
The protesting AMU students sang revolutionary songs and poems in chorus, led by Haider Saifullah.
The protest on Thursday concluded with a recitation of the AMU anthem ('Tarana') and India's National Anthem in succession.
