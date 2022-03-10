0

  Amroha Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amroha Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Amroha Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amroha Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com
Amroha Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Amroha constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Amroha Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amroha Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Amroha is an assembly constituency in the Amroha district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Amroha legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Amroha Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Amroha was won by Mehboob Ali of the SP.
He defeated BSP's Naushad Ali.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Mehboob Ali.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Mehboob Ali garnered 74713 votes, securing 37.1 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 15042 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.47 percent.
The total number of voters in the Amroha constituency stands with male voters and female voters.
The Amroha district has a literacy level of 53.4 percent.
