Amritsar West Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amritsar West Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Amritsar West is an assembly constituency in the Amritsar district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Amritsar West legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Amritsar West was won by Raj Kumar Verka of the INC. He defeated BJP's Rakesh Gill.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Raj Kumar (E).

In the 2017 assembly polls, Raj Kumar Verka garnered 52,271 votes, securing 48.6 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26,847 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 24.96 percent.

The total number of voters in the Amritsar West constituency stands at 2,14,073 with 1,01,405 male voters and 1,12,659 female voters.

Amritsar city has a literacy level of 84.19 percent.